As harvest season winds down we come to only a handful of crops that are still being harvested in Ohio. One of these is an apple! Did you know that there are over 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States and over 7,500 varieties grown throughout the world? Out of the 2,500 grown in the United States, the only apple native to the region is the crabapple. A singular apple tree can produce over 150 pounds of apples per year. With an average lifespan of 100 years that is a lot of apples! Surely that amount of apples will keep the doctor away.
There are so many variations of apples, you are sure to find a variety for whatever you need! There are sweet crisp apples that are good for snacking on, like the Honeycrisp apple; there are tart and firm apples good for baking like the Jersey Mac; and there is America’s favorite apple – the Red Delicious. While apples come in many different forms and colors, there is one easy way to tell if an apple is ripe for harvesting. It’s all about how easily it will separate from the tree. It should come off of the stem easily if ready, no pull and tug necessary.
After you have harvested your apples give them a good wash but do not peel. A majority of the fiber and other nutrients are located in the peel. Not only are apples high in fiber but they also contain antioxidants and vitamin C. Despite being a filling fruit, apples have a relatively low calorie count — this is on account of the fiber.
Apples can be eaten raw or cooked, roasted, baked, boiled, or broiled, any way you can imagine an apple can be eaten in that way. While the peel and pulp of the fruit are tasty, the core and seeds are another story. They should be cored before being eaten. Apples should be stored in a cool, dark, dry place to help them stay crisp. If stored properly apples can last for several weeks!
Apple sauce:
- 3 pounds apples peeled, cored, and chopped
- ⅓ cup water
- 2-4 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients into a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Once boiling reduce heat to a simmer and cover.
2. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until apples are tender. Remove lid and allow to simmer for an additional 5 minutes to thicken.
3. Mash apples.
4. Serve warm or chilled.
This Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market; OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program; and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at the Market on State St. Parking Lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: The USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the Southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
