“We have been partnering with The Gathering Place since we first started rescuing food,” said AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss.
That means Athens Food Rescue volunteers have been picking up donations and leaving them for Gathering Place clients for six years.
“We have delivered to them over 11,500 pounds of food altogether,” Curtiss said. “Ginger and the team are always a pleasure to work with.”
“Ginger” is Ginger Schmalenberg, the executive director at The Gathering Place. The program promotes recovery for adults coping with mental illness or substance abuse disorder and operates out of a home on Congress Street.
Just as the name suggests, The Gathering Place is a hangout where clients can drop in to socialize and participate in various programs and activities. The meal program is a big part of that and AFR has helped make it an everyday enterprise.
“Members, staff and volunteers work together to develop menus and recipes, and prep and cook together daily,” Schmalenberg explained. “It is evidence-based that focusing on a healthy diet, good sleep hygiene and exercise can help maintain positive mental health outcomes.”
She added, “We are also able to offer snacks and ready-to-go meals throughout the day to those who are currently unhoused in our community because we receive sandwiches and deli items from Kindred Market through Athens Food Rescue.”
“Recently, we donated a shelving system to them to help keep all their food organized,” said Curtiss.
Athens Food Rescue works with several area food facilities to collect food that otherwise would be thrown out and disseminates it to those who are hungry.
“Being able to serve a daily meal and have extra food items in our food pantry from organizations like Athens Food Rescue enables those we serve more food security,” Schmalenberg said. “Many people don’t realize that individuals who live on Social Security for a disability do not receive a large amount of funds on their monthly food card, some only $20 monthly.”
If you would like to support the efforts of Athens Food Rescue, gifts can be made to The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in AFR’s name. Contributions are tax deductible and can also be sent directly to Athens Food Rescue, 35 Charles St., Athens, Ohio 45701.
More information is available at athensfoodrescue.com and on Facebook.
Fred Kight
Athens Food
Rescue volunteer
