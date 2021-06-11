Best sign of return to normal is the return of the band concerts on the green at Ohio University. These Wednesday evening events have been a great joy to me and many others over the years. Without being too analytic of simple joy I want to reflect on the sources of this delight.
Outdoor concerts by local bands have been a feature of American life forever. Village squares and city parks often have had bandstands just for these occasions.
Sousa is the most known conductor and composer of band music. His compositions are still a regular part of this scene. Most Fourth of July programs include “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Brass instruments are loud enough to be heard in a large open space. They could be heard without amplification before that became useful for immense crowds. The relatively smaller town square or college green does not need it.
Bands often accompany parades, marching armies, and civic processions. The regular four-beat rhythm of march music keeps steps in sync and hearts united. These are positive sounds for patriotic sentiments.
Other genres of music can be performed, adding variety to the event. Bands can sound like orchestras with clever transcriptions. They can accompany choirs and soloists for yet more attractive additions to this time together.
The greatest pleasure of summer concerts is being with friends and family n a casual assemblage of chairs and blankets, perhaps snacking or having a picnic. Dogs and children can run about (quietly one hopes) and add to the festivity. Let us all enjoy this kind of affair soon and often.
