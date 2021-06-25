Once I had the opportunity to meet Bob Taft when he was Ohio’s governor. The first thing he said after we met was, “I love your bike path!” I share his enthusiasm for our bike paths. Most of the path then was new trail, connecting Athens with Nelsonville, extending the original bike path around Ohio University.
Now we have over 20 miles of paved bike paths. A bridge and connecting path to Chauncey is in the works, and connecting spurs to Columbus Road and The Plains community at Athens High School have been added in recent years. Most recently, the path was extended east several miles along East State Street and US Route 50, and a short extension to University Estates connected that community with the part of the bike path that goes through West State Street Park.
When I first saw the bike path around the university in the fall of 1975, I was truly amazed. Bike paths were rare back then and still are in most places. I had grown up hearing occasionally about bike paths in countries like the Netherlands, and I was vaguely aware that some big American cities, such as New York and Los Angeles, had roads dedicated to bicycling. But I had never ridden on a bike path until I came to Athens.
Back in the 70s, people talked a lot about how the Hocking River was moved to prevent the kind of flooding that wreaked havoc on the city and university in the late 1960s. The river was moved, houses and streets were demolished, giving way to a wider and deeper river bed, creating new building opportunities for the university, and eventually a bike path was constructed.
For decades I thought the bike path around the university was part of the original river relocation, but in recent years I found out that wasn’t the case. Without of efforts of a young mother and teacher, Barbara Pugh Daniel, who campaigned for the creation of a bike path in 1971, the bike path might not have been built.
The resurgence of bicycling in the 1970s was inspired in great part by the popularity of “ten-speed” bikes, which were lighter, faster, more sophisticated kinds of bikes being imported mostly from Britain and France at the time. University students were bringing their new bikes to town and bicycling adults were becoming more common as well. But the narrow and hilly roads of Athens didn’t help. The tragic death of a 7-year-old boy on Second Street in 1971 when he collided with a car while riding his bicycle put a spotlight on the danger of riding a bicycle in Athens.
At the same time the city of Athens was expanding its recreational facilities on land that was once the university airport on East State Street in a land swap with the university. The university acquired the old high school football field, which is now the parking lot behind Seigfred Hall. A new high school would soon be completed in The Plains and a new city swimming pool would replace the Crystal Pool on Factory Street. Athens was on the move.
Barbara Pugh Daniel, well known in the community as a public school teacher and university instructor, began promoting the idea in 1971 that Athens needed a bike path as a safe way for kids to ride their bikes to the new pool and recreation center. Barbara was a bicyclist herself and organized rides around town with other mothers and their children to scout out good locations for a bike path. She proposed a path be built on what was then called the levee from White’s Mill to the Recreation Center on East State. She also entered the race for Athens City Council, 4th Ward and made a bike path in Athens a central part of her campaign. Barbara didn’t win her council race, but her media campaign and meetings with city and university leaders won the day. In a few years, the city and university would both contribute to the building of a 2.4 mile bike path from Richland Avenue to the city park on East State Street. The bike path opened in October 1974.
Barbara Pugh Daniel was 43 in the summer of ’71. She finished her PhD at age 55, and became a professor and social work administrator. Barbara lived to the age of 88 and is buried in a cemetery near New Straitsville.
David Kurz is a retired librarian living in Athens.
