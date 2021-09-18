No one wants to be the victim of a crime, but some are told that “they asked for it.” Careless behavior can give opportunity to criminals and abet the crime. Walking alone at night in some areas is risky, and unlocked doors permit easy access to houses and cars.
Similarly in health issues a casual attitude toward illness and accident can open one to disease and damage. Seatbelts in cars and weather-appropriate clothing can make crashes and colds less serious. We cannot prevent all pain but we can adopt living patterns that diminish it.
Not so with the adventurer and dare-devil. There are personalities that like danger, are excited by challenge, and rejoice in potential harm. They train and practice their exploits as they take pride in accomplishing them. Nevertheless they bring the chance of disaster along with the risky feat – otherwise it is not as thrilling.
So too with those who reject medical practices that protect against infection. Are they brave or careless, noble or foolish? Do they deserve illness and death or are they ordinary victims of life’s ubiquitous dangers? Both is the usual answer to account for human motivation.
People will suffer in traffic accidents, contract deadly viruses, fall on stairs and off cliffs, and sometimes wish they had taken precautions. We are all to blame for our inattention to danger and we are all equally susceptible to the vagaries of fate. Can we learn from our silly bravery to be reasonably cautious?
