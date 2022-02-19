Early in life we learn how to control our bodies, at least some parts and functions. That quickly moves on to attempts to control our physical and social environments, This need to manage one’s world is the obvious and persistent cause of personal antagonism.
Some people work hard at controlling themselves instead of other people. They adjust and accommodate to what they face. Others find that negotiation of self to world uncomfortable or even intolerable.
Therefore disagreement, resistance, rejection and violence are regular factors in human life. When other people limit or invade our bodies we often reject their intrusion. Sexual assault and physical blows clearly bruise personal body integrity. Today, many reject vaccination in order to control their bodies. Many women do not want pregnancy and resent others who tell them they cannot do what they want with their bodies.
Many drivers and passengers dislike seatbelts and helmets but accept safety precautions no matter how uncomfortable. Cities in the modern world prohibit spitting, urinating and defecating in public no matter how some bodies need these activities.
Societies are behaving naturally when they encroach upon our bodies. It is noble but unnatural to treat all people with respect and yet force them to modify and control bodily urges. Self-defense is the attempt to regain control when too much control is lost or threatened.
The best of humanity comes out when people cede some control painfully rather than revolt. We all know that fights end in loss on both sides despite the attempts to be in control through defeat of the opposition. No wonder that resistance kills and maims throughout history and the world. Shared agreed control is rare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.