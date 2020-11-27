You may have wondered why human ears were such convoluted masses of skin and cartilage. Now we know – they hold face masks in place. This is one of many parts of human bodies that enhance people, usefully and decoratively.
Ears along with noses help hold eyeglasses in place. Earlobes are adorned with gems and works of art. They, noses, and much else are pierced to hold rings and other jewelry. Some pierced or cut parts are not usually visible but meaningful – circumcision.
Jewelry must be attached somehow, so fingers are handy. Wrists are narrower than hands so that bracelets do not fall off. Necks are similarly narrower than surrounding features. Even upside down, necklaces will stay there.
Finger and toe nails can be painted to brighten their appearance. Eyelashes, cheeks, and lips are commonly changed to magnify their usual colors. Tattoos paint skin with fanciful designs and messages.
Of course hair is never left to grow on its own. It must be cut, shaved, styled, and anointed. For male humans, beards and mustaches are important in declaring one’s status. Cultural trends are seen in facial hair, favoring youth or age, various professions, or social attitudes.
Many cultures seem to hate hair. Wigs are substituted or worn over hair in places as diverse as ancient Egypt and British law courts. Shaving is not restricted to the face.
Anthropologists report on tribes that distort lips, feet, and ears as desirable features in women. And of course most humans wear clothes, at least as adults and at least certain parts.
All this toying with the body is essential to human consciousness. Fun, bother, expense, worry – all this is different from other animals. Instead of just displaying the plumage genes give, we change and decorate our bodies.
