We live in our brains. All our senses merely feed it data – it’s the brain that gives us our world. We’re lucky if its calculations pretty much match whatever is out there. It has to assume a lot and its presumptions and expectations can be amiss. It’s a wonder that most of us can function at all.
Seeing is not believing, even more today when pictures can be manipulated online. But we always have to read our sense data and that can be tricky. Distorted scenes, rooms, and moving sight (on ships) can make us dizzy and nauseated.
Then there are visions or extrasensory experiences that convince some people of phenomena that the rest of us cannot see. Their power on religious people can be strong and for some they are aspects of mental defect. The mind’s eye can picture things with eyes closed.
Drugs and foods affect sight. Hence their role in car accidents and precise movements. Unfortunately some people enjoy these extraordinary experiences despite their danger and the false world they display.
Among the important functions of the brain’s eyes are the recognition of faces. This can be weak to absent in some people and not always due to damage. Strokes and concussions can affect what is seen, for example when the ability to read is lost. In these cases people might retain knowledge of language enough to write but not see words.
Recognizing all that our brains do for us we should be grateful when they work well. But also we must realize that our visual interpretations can be tricked and distorted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.