The end of each year is often filled with the bittersweet feelings that accompany endings and beginnings. We mourn the passage of time and speak of how quickly the past year has gone. At the same time, we look toward the future with anticipation and excitement of the unforeseen promises of the new year, that we always seem to assume are guaranteed to be good.
This naïveté is what led many to disappointment in 2020.
2020 was meant to be a stand out year, and for its part, it was — just in none of the ways we imagined. The year was not only the dawning of a new decade but numerically it was pleasing and it was the 100th anniversary of the “Roaring 20s.” Many people expected the entire year to be a giant party.
As we all know, that couldn’t have been further from reality.
This year the entire world learned what it was to face a single, common problem. The COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the standout events of this century. It made for a year where we had to adjust the way we conduct business, education, health care, social events and nearly every other aspect of our daily lives. Most significantly and tragically, thousands of people died and continue to succumb to the effects of the disease.
After such a world-altering year, it is understandable that many are trying to hasten the coming new year. For some 2021 holds a new promise of a potential decrease, if not total end, of the pandemic.
This may be overly optimistic, however, the approval and implementation of the vaccine in the final weeks of 2020 offer a glimmer of hope towards for optimistic. In Athens, vaccinations have begun for front-line workers and select congregate care facilities, and over the next several months, more community members will qualify for vaccination.
While the vaccine does not guarantee the end of the pandemic, it is certainly a large step forward. Going into the new year we must continue the walk that we began in 2020. We must continue the best practices of frequent hand washing, social distancing and mask-wearing, as guided by the Center for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health.
The unfortunate truth is that the ending of 2020 will not magically bring about the end of the pandemic. But the new year still brings hope for a better future, and that is worth celebrating (safely) at midnight on New Year’s Eve.
