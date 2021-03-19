White nationalists seem to think in historical terms. They reflect the fact that the United States began as a group of British colonies that rebelled and together formed a new nation. What we call a revolution was a civil war within the empire ruled from London. Unlike other colonies we were not native to the land but exported colonizers.
The founding fathers of the U.S. were white men. They welcomed some immigrants from elsewhere but were themselves English, male, and Protestant. They and men like them led the country for the next two centuries. Catholic and African background men, for example, only recently became presidents.
Patriotism celebrates the past and attempts to unite all Americans into a common tradition. Rituals like the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving dwell on the experiences of those past white people. Current citizens of many ethnicities may try to identify with this mythology but do not see themselves in those stories (except as guests perhaps).
All this is underlined in our use of the English language. We still read Shakespeare as if he were our literary heritage. National songs are in English and one melody is from a royalty song (“My country ‘tis of thee”). Much TV, legal precedent, and last century war memories all persevere in American culture as British connections.
Our diversity today needs new forms of patriotism and cultural celebration. Maybe we should stop remembering so much history and concentrate instead on current reality.
