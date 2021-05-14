France in the time of Napoleon gave us a word for intense nationalistic fervor. It was taken from the name of a soldier with this overdone patriotism, Nicolas Chauvin. He admired Napoleon and his campaign to make all Europe French. Chauvinism has come to mean passionate national identity that opposes all foreigners and minorities, thinks of them as inferior.
Chauvinists see their ethnicity as the true essence of humanity. Value and dignity come from this identity to which everything else is peripheral and eccentric, out of the center. It debases the others to the point of opposing them whenever the slightest threat is perceived.
We have a new example of this sentiment with the same name today in America. Isn’t it interesting that someone who seems to have similar ideas about society and its priorities is another Chauvin. The contemporary one might not share the exact dimensions of its namesake but the behavior rings true.
In any event radical affirmation of country and ethnicity is a moral illness. Like many if not all extremes it takes a good thing and rides it over the edge of reason and decency. Pride is good; vicious repudiation of others is sick.
