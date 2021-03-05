Like everything else, the development of chemical science has been both a blessing and a curse. Modern fertilizers have increased food production to keep pace with the increase in world population. And some insecticides have helped in that, as well as curbing disease spread.
At the same time chemists have given us new weapons to poison life in industry and warfare. From chlorine to mustard gas soldiers have suffered and died without use of guns and bombs. Smokestacks are pillars of pollution. Rivers are chemical soups.
DDT is famous as a toxic agricultural overkill in the war against pests. Freon, now we hope controlled, threatened the ozone layer. Some of us remember leaded gasoline and paint, reminded by Flint of dangerous lead pipes and drinking water.
Industrial pollution is rampant – aluminum and other ore processing creates toxic waste. Coal and oil use makes air an enemy. Toxic waste sites are ubiquitous.
Silent Spring is the least of it. We are heading toward Silent Earth. All our chemical manipulation of the world is potentially destructive even when otherwise useful. Is it possible to diminish the harm and keep the benefit of modern chemical innovation? When will we learn to do that? As long as money can be made and danger hidden, chemical transformation of the earth will continue ambiguously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.