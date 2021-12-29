If someone told me that I should not protect myself from danger, that freedom implies abandoning precautions, I do not think I would take that advice. Without paranoia must of us do what we can to avoid disaster, like locking doors, using seatbelts, eaing fresh food, etc. It seems silly to lie down in the street, throw money out windows, or walk naked in snow.
Therefore I am suspicious of people who tell me not to get vaccinated. They seem to want me to harm myself by not taking this precaution. I suspect that they really would like me to get sick and die. They might talk like friends, but they are really enemies. Despite their advice in promotional terms they must be trying to eliminate me.
There seems to be a conspiracy on the part of freedom-loving people to kill the rest of us. Do they hate anyone who rejects vaccination? Of course they must because they do all they can to put them in harm’s way. There’s a conspiracy of bad advice in order to remove brave, freedom-loving people from America.
Soon so many who resist vaccination will die that the politics of our country will change. Only those will be left who listened to medical directives and protected their health. People fooled by the conspirators will be dead.
Freedom to do what you want can include suicide or euthanasia. Maybe this is justified by serious illness or in the name of honor. I would rather use my freedom to live longer. Choose life.
George Weckman
