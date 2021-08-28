Farms, hermitages and campgrounds are residences for some people and some times, but most of us live in towns and cities. They are mixed blessings. We need other people to make a society but too many, too close, become a problem.
There’s research that confirms what we have always suspected: human life needs natural life, forests, fields, animals and insects. Even small cities should have parks, undeveloped areas, lakes, streams, and places where one can smell the earth, especially after rain.
In southeast Ohio, cities we are lucky to have many hillsides that are not suitable for building. Their wild growth harbors deer and other animals. All the land we leave alone helps us to live better in spite of parking lots, mown lawns, paved roads, housing and business areas.
The biggest and most beautiful of surrounding nature are the trees. How grand and imposing old forests are! Streets with trees are so much nicer than barren highways. Safety from fallen trees and branches needs attention and some axing. We hope that it is minimal and preserves as much shade as possible.
Parks are a nice compromise between raw nature and city life. They seem unnecessary in small towns bur might be needed as population grows. Lawns are not enough for a grove and strolling area.
Let’s keep, plant, and appreciate our trees.
