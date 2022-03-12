Some say that vaccine hesitant people are driven by fear of science or government. That might be, but another factor is laziness or complacency. Many people think that if things are okay in one’s life there’s no reason to bother taking special precautions. We cannot stop crossing streets or opening doors in fear of traffic and robbers.
We also depend on our bodies working well for us most of the time. We often avoid dentists and other doctors unless there is a problem. Luck usually prevails over the countless threats of ordinary life. It is sick to be paranoid.
Grownups do not want to be told not to jaywalk or to dress for the weather. Living like a child, obeying parental warnings, is demeaning. Adults learn to live with danger. Why look for it when it is not right in front of you.
Precaution takes a different view of life, however. Even without immediate threat it prepares for the possibility of harm. That takes reflection on one’s situation in society and environment. Many people do not take time for that thought in the busyness of everyday.
We can be glad that so many people are happy with their world without worry about illness or infection. But it’s not happy for those whom they contact. They might not have similar satisfaction with chances to escape infection. Complacency can be careless and cruel.
George Weckman
(0) comments
