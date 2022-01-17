The City of Athens has proposed siting a fire station in the remaining green space on the Stimson Avenue interchange floodplain. This proposed siting is in the flood plain on the Hocking River and is the last remaining green space on the bike path in the NENA community. I have lived in the neighborhood 18 years. Here are a few of my concerns.
1. Process for siting of the proposed fire station — There has been no public hearing or meeting regarding placing the fire station on this green space. The upcoming meeting on Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. at the community center is about design. However, the mayor has stated in phone conversation on Jan. 14 that the public may bring their concerns about the siting of this facility to the meeting. To my knowledge, there is no virtual component to this meeting at a time when we are experiencing record high covid cases our county.
2. Green space for community health — The proposed site has acted as a de facto park and green space. It serves as a soccer field, play area, place to congregate and provides a viewscape of the river and hillsides. The Trust for Public Land has extensive literature on the role of green spaces for physical and mental health. This green space is important to the neighborhood and community. Please see: https://www.tpl.org/our-work
3. The green space is critical for climate adaptation and documents from Army Corp of Engineers — The river as we now see it was rechanneled in the late 1960s by the Army Corp of Engineers (a federal agency) as there was flooding in the city of Athens, on campus and the NENA neighborhood.
The Army Corp of Engineers published a report in 2017 that states the Ohio River Valley will experience increased flooding related to climate change. Please see: Ohio River Basin, Formulating Climate Change Mitigation Adaptation Strategies through Regional Collaboration with the Ohio River Basin Alliance. Army Corps of Engineers Institute for Water Resources, Responses to Climate Change Adaptation document. I have provided a copy of this via email to all city council and Mayor Patterson.
There has been flooding of East State Street repeatedly in recent years, most recently in 2018. Please consult the internet for extensive documentation of this flooding event as well as historical flooding. There is history and information on the Hocking River Conservancy (HCD) website, https://www.hockingcd.org/ HCD acts to oversee the river flooding in Athens with the oversight of the Army Corp of Engineers.
4. Science and climate change threats — The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report from August 2021 has an ominous warning of the future of climate change, “Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying”. Please see: https://www.ipcc.ch/assessment-report/ar6/. This is an extensive report but applicable bullet points relating to flooding.
- “Climate change is intensifying the water cycle. This brings more intense rainfall and associated flooding, as well as more intense drought in many regions.
- “Climate change is affecting rainfall patterns. In high latitudes, precipitation is likely to increase.”
Human and financial costs of climate change is vast according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a federal government agency. Extreme weather in the U.S. cost 688 lives and $145 billion last year while 2021 was the world’s hottest year on record. Please see: https://www.noaa.gov/.
According to the City of Athens webpage on flood plain development, “Since approximately 30% of the land and structures in Athens lie within a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), floodplain management is a very important consideration for the city...the main sources of flooding within the City of Athens are the Hocking River, Margaret Creek, and Coates Run. According to the city’s 2005 Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, riverine flooding is the highest risk natural hazard for the City of Athens.” See city website flood plain. https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/215/Floodplain-Information.
Flood factor, an online resource allows people to assess the flood potential of the community they live in as well as their address, has suggested solutions for Athens. Open spaces are one of them. Please see: https://floodfactor.com/city/athens-ohio/3902736_fsid
5. Needed green space in floodplain — I would like to propose that this green space is needed for its ecosystem services of water absorption and drainage. Every time we move soil and replace with concrete that water must move away from that site somewhere else. Please see: https://www.epa.gov/green.../benefits-green-infrastructure
6. Emergency Services in time of climate crisis — The literature and media on the threats of climate change are extensive. What are the planning processes for addressing this extreme climate change by the city of Athens? Likely emergency services will be critical to upcoming climate impacts. Does it make sense to put the hub of these services in a flood plain?
7. Athens addressing climate change — Finally, how does this proposal comply with the Athens Sustainability Plan and climate action? One would hope that every endeavor in the city makes climate a critical priority. In 2017, Mayor Patterson was one of 85 US mayors who have promised to take action on climate change in the spirit of the Paris 2015 Climate Accord. See: Athens News June 14, 2017. https://www.athensnews.com/news/campus/ou-and-athens-city-both-endorse-paris-climate- accord/article_755fc734-511d-11e7-ae55-f3454ba2b42b.html
The City of Athens must reconsider the siting of this fire station in the flood plain during a time of climate change and increased flooding in the city.
Loraine McCosker
Athens
