We must conserve past good decisions in matters of law and order, but it is not possible to preserve everything because the world changes. Some old writings do not fit the current situation, are useless except as historical reminders. Nevertheless, basic documents deserve respect.
The supreme court faces this issue constantly because it must determine how much the Constitution and precedence outweigh the demands of new ideas, technologies, and values. The world is not the same as it has been during two centuries, but it is not entirely different either.
The internet is new, so nothing previous deals with it specifically. Determining laws appropriate to it requires innovation not directly testable with reference to past decisions – at least not without serious re-application of presumed past intentions. Free speech is not the same when virtual.
Plastic did not exist in the eighteenth century, so what should govern its production and use today? There are new guns and killing equipment not available to old militias. Horse and carriage laws cannot apply to airplanes.
Equally new are social practices regarding sexual behavior when contraception is available, marriage is redefined, and gender is seen to be different from genital determination. Conserving the past can turn out to be cruel, refusing to recognize lives today.
One suggestion has been to concentrate on the words of previous laws and documents. This is not easy because texts can be understood in different ways. If a law says no discriminate on the basis of sex, anything sexual can be included even if the original legislators might not have thought so. Trying to know what they meant calls for vague assumptions about them, singly and collectively.
Courts, legislators, and public sentiment must constantly move into the future, conserving the best of the past while recognizing the present. Life is not static – laws have to be conserved, adjusted, or replaced as necessary.
