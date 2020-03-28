A fellow-traveler told me, as we rode through a city neither of us had visited before, that it was sick. We saw no cranes or hard-hat signs, no scaffolding or ladders. If a place is not constantly under construction or reconstruction it is dying. At first glance that’s nice; we often admire old buildings as beautiful relics of the past. We forget that all human creations fall apart and must be repaired, reworked, and updated to survive.
Also we change our usage of the old and adopt new ways that call for new modes of moving and working. So old constructions are at least remodeled. We can call it renovation, noting that it is renewed, made like new again. Often, however it is not really the old again except in surface appearance.
Even when the world economy is on a slide into recession previously-planned construction must go on. Athens has many road and building projects underway. One can wonder if coming years will need all this building or need it in the same way. Structures at Ohio University that were built to be dorms, became labs and offices, and who knows what they might become next.
When other employment is reduced and towns are quiet, the noise of jackhammers, cement trucks, and shovels is encouraging. Life goes on even in stressful times. While fearing illness we can build for the future with hope for better days.
