Fancy food is one of the joys of life Cuisine, gourmet, and other French words indicate our focus on much more than nutrition in dining. Creating unusual, beautiful, and tasty dishes is big business involving much time and money. Congratulations to the bakeries and restaurants that can make these extraordinary edibles.
Most of us cannot bake and cook that way. Beyond expense is our lack of patience, technique, and interest. We want to feed family and guests with delicious fare but they are more important than the food. Rather than labor and worry over meal preparation, we focus on efficiency and safety, making food easily with minimal fuss.
There are a group of recognized and appreciated meal items that are pretty much failsafe. In my experience (more than half a century in kitchens) there is little chance of spoiling them beyond obvious imbalance, burning, or spill.
Soups. stews, salads, and compotes are my recommendations for the efficient or lazy chef. Almost anything can go in them, they can wait for you to serve them, and they can be delightfully scrumptious. They can be supplemented by standard fare easily bought, like bread, vegetables, and cookies.
Preparing much of our food from scratch is better than buying factory-prepared meals or carry-out. Who knows what chemicals are added or vitamins lost in the process. They might be okay, but easy home cooking is not too bothersome.
Relax at your table and hope no one expects four-star entrees. It’s cheaper to dine at home with carefree diet rather than ruin the budget with restaurant-style dining.
