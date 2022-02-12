Serving as the sports director at WXTQ/WATH, I had the luxury of watching and covering every game Joe Burrow ever played at the varsity level in high school; from the time he stepped foot onto the basketball court as a tall, lengthy freshman — until his prep career ended at the Convocation Center on the campus of Ohio University in the 2015 district tournament — and of course everything in between.
Game winning shots on the hardwood, record breaking nights on the gridiron, scoring his 1000th point in basketball to leading Athens to the state championship game and winning Ohio’s Mr. Football award. Watching it all unfold was truly a blessing as athletes like Joe don’t come around often to an area as small as ours.
All in all, we covered over 90 basketball games on 970WATH, the home of the Bulldogs, and 41 total football games during Burrow’s prep career. It seemed only fitting Cincinnati would draft him No. 1 overall since WATH also serves as the Bengals affiliate in Athens County, which means we will continue to add to that total in the years to come.
What Joe has accomplished since those days at Athens High School has been nothing short of remarkable — leading LSU to an SEC championship, winning the Heisman trophy, and then a national championship before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals. In his first full season under center, Joe led a team that earned just two wins in 2019, to a division title and Super Bowl berth two seasons later.
Throughout the years watching him grow and develop, I was asked a similar question. “Do you really think he is good enough to play in the Big Ten?” “Can he really win the starting job and compete in the rugged SEC?” “Do you think he can actually play at the next level or will he be a bust in the NFL?” My answer has always been the same. Absolutely. Because he is incredibly smart, deadly accurate, has underrated athleticism, off the chart work ethic and a leadership quality very few possess. Those are the traits that make great signal callers and they can’t be taught or coached.
So many articles will be written it the coming days leading up to the Super Bowl about Joe Burrow, his quarterbacking ability and long list of accomplishments and individual accolades. But not enough will be focused on his intelligence, character and leadership quality. Most outside of Ohio don’t even know he was a straight A honor student at Athens or that he graduated from Ohio State in three years and earned his masters before leaving LSU with a national championship in hand.
When you throw in a father, who happened to be D1 college defensive coordinator, you end up with a quarterback who can process information and break down defenses as well as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or a Drew Brees.
As far as leadership? Athens High School had never won a single playoff game in the history of the school, in year three with Burrow under center it played for a state championship at The Horseshoe in Columbus. LSU, as good of program as they are, in 2018 they were not even in the national conversation or thought of as a CFP contender. In Burrow’s 2nd season starting, they shattered records and brought the national championship back to Baton Rouge. The Cincinnati Bengals were a 2-14 football team when they drafted Joe No.1, two years later they have done the unthinkable and won the AFC North, an AFC championship and are heading to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.
Sooner or later you have to recognize this is not a coincidence, everywhere Joe goes – success follows. He just has that unique ability to rally his teammates on the field, galvanize a locker room off it, and then wins and success comes along for the ride.
Last but not least, something has to be said about Joe Burrow’s character. Ever since I watched him compete at the age of 15, he has been confident, but not cocky. His demeanor on and off the field appears laid back, but he is extremely competitive. His teammates love him, the media respects him as all his interviews and public appearances have been great, especially the Heisman speech.
If you have ever met his parents, it probably wouldn’t take long to realize where Joe gets a lot of his positive character traits from. I’ve often said if Joe Burrow wasn’t the Heisman trophy winner and national champion – the kids at Eastern would love Robin Burrow just the same. If Joe wasn’t an NFL quarterback and heading to the Super Bowl, everyone who’s met his father Jimmy would like him the same as well. I’ll often bug him to death when he’s trying to get a workout in at the Community Center in Athens – but he’ll just smile and answer all my questions like a champ. He truly is a great guy; you won’t find a single person who has a bad word to say about Jimmy Burrow, guaranteed.
When Joe was in high school he too could be spotted at the Rec Center with his friends either working out or playing basketball. I’d try and tease him now and then by saying he should have scored 30 points the night before instead of 20 – or tell him 350 passing yards wasn’t really that impressive. We’d also want him to come on the radio either before or after a game, but he was never very talkative, always just a “yes-no” kind of kid.
But on my second trip to Baton Rouge in 2019, Joe actually came out to his parents tailgate after a big win over Auburn, which was highly unusual. I think I razzed him a little about a past game, but then took the opportunity to be serious for a moment and told him how proud I was of him, how proud we all were back in Athens County. Not because he could throw a football 60 yards and score touchdowns, but because of how he handled himself off the field, in public and in the classroom. I told him he represented southeastern Ohio better than any of us could have ever imagined. He looked me dead in the eye and said “wow, thank you, seriously, thanks a lot. That really means a lot to me.”
I think it was the most words the kid ever said to me at one time standing outside of Death Valley that night — and he was very sincere – which tells me he is in fact very appreciative of the support he gets from his hometown. So be loud, stay proud and keep cheering for #9 and the Bengals as they bring a Super Bowl trophy back to Ohio.
Troy Bolin
WXTQ/WATH
