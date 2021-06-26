We knew it was coming: the control of human reproduction by science. Not yet but soon, there will be babies born without genetic defects, with desirable inborn traits, and genius genes. It’s not surprising that this kind of birth control is on the horizon.
The standard warning flags are unfurling. Even if it becomes possible they say it is morally offensive and should not be done. Reproduction is the third rail of morality in medicine; it is so emotional that any interference is shocking. Some people argue that all the defects of human beings must be preserved no matter how painful or limiting. Otherwise humanity is purified beyond recognition.
Similar warnings have been been made about the development of atomic bombs. They are too dangerous in their capability to eliminate human life. But all the warnings have not stopped their invention and use. They are here just waiting for deployment.
The point is: you cannot tell human beings to stop doing anything that gives them power. Like the perennial will to kill, the will to control life is a permanent feature of the human psyche. All the precautions and prohibitions will not prevent genetic manipulation. It will happen eventually somewhere.
