Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglas is an important read these days. It recounts the terrible life of slaves and comments on the character of slave-owners. Among the surprises, perhaps, of those comments about slave-owners is his distinction between those who were religious and those not. The latter were kinder to slaves than the former.
During his days as a slave Douglas saw and received torture inflicted by religious masters. They seem to have been inspired more to cruelty than charity by their theology. They worshipped a God of social order in which slaves had to be punished regularly to assure that they did not get “above themselves.” A kind of caste system was basic to their worldview.
It is not news that people can torture others with religious passion and belief. Most common is naming enemies devils so that killing them rids the world of evil. Slaves are almost enemies, feared and suppressed as if they are different kinds of people.
Owning human beings and forcing them to do backbreaking work, beaten or killed at will, is the most evil phenomenon in U.S. history. It is even more horrible that some people thought it was right and holy. To bless this cruelty with religious justification was truly demonic.
There are benevolent religious people who want to respect all human life. They can be kind even within flawed social structures. These benevolent pieties work to make life better for everyone. God protect us from cruel religion.
