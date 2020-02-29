Winston Churchill planted a seed in the public imagination in 1931 when he wrote a magazine article stating, “We shall escape the absurdity of growing a whole chicken in order to eat the breast or wing, by growing these parts separately under a suitable medium.” Churchill thought cultured meat would be available by 1981 or within 50 years. That didn’t happen, but Churchill’s prediction seems to be coming true even if he got the timeline wrong.
A scientific breakthrough came in 1971 when scientist Russell Ross, working at the University of Washington in Seattle, published his technique for growing muscle cells. Although Ross was interested in heart health, researching how arteries become damaged, his techniques revealed a way to make cultured meat a reality.
Cultured meat, milk, leather, and wool have passed the proof-of-concept test, but scaling up production from the laboratory to industrial size has been the biggest hurdle. A 2013 prototype of cultured ground beef presented as a hamburger by a Netherlands-based company got a lot of publicity, but seven years later the company still doesn’t have a product on the market.
A Singapore company recently announced they will make their cultured minced shrimp available in 2021. A company based in San Diego plans to build a facility capable of producing 18 million pounds of mercury-free tuna per year.
By changing course to focus on seafood instead of beef, pork, or chicken made the culturing process simpler. The meat from fish and shrimp is all muscle. Beef, pork, or chicken meat is a mixture of muscle, fat, and connective tissue, which complicates the process.
Why bother with cultured meat when farmers can produce meat the old-fashioned way? One reason is supply. The worldwide demand for meat has doubled in the past 30 years and shows no signs of slowing down.
The environmental costs of raising animals for meat are considerable. Most antibiotics are now used in agriculture, and sometimes they’re used just for the side effect as a growth promoter, contributing to the rise of antibiotic-resistant pathogens. Cultured meat doesn’t need antibiotics.
Food security is an issue. Singapore imports nearly all of its food. The Netherlands has a painful collective memory of nationwide famine at the end of World War II. Food markets can be disrupted by war, epidemics, or trade disputes.
Perhaps the most compelling reason to produce meat, milk, wool, and leather by cell culture is that we could stop killing so many animals. Biopsies of animal tissue would be needed to obtain stem cells for culture, but the animals would not be killed. One small farm could supply the world with all the needed stem cells.
The Cattlemen’s Association objects to the use of the word “meat” to label the products. Tyson Meats, one of the world’s largest meat producers, is investing in the technology. We can expect a lively debate in the next few years.
