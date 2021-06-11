For centuries western scientists were fairly sure that Newtonian physics accurately described the workings of the galaxies. But then at the beginning of the 20th century, they began to rethink this and when they did the math they discovered that there was not enough mass tied up in the planets and stars to account for the gravity necessary to keep them from flying apart.
Some felt that if the Newtonian laws were tweaked a little that it would all work out but the majority did not feel comfortable with that idea. Others felt that maybe there was so much mass in the brown dwarfs left by burned out stars that it would supply the necessary mass required but this idea is not seen as probable either. The most popular idea is that there exists some sort of yet undiscovered element that is giving the necessary mass.
In 1998 the Hubble telescope showed that the universe was accelerating its expansion rather than slowing down and eventually drawing back together as anticipated by the big bang theory. Since it requires energy to push everything apart the thought was that the energy would be depleted and gravity would cause everything to come back together. This is apparently not the case and scientists admit that there is more that they don’t know.
This is how it is with truly intelligent people, they admit they don’t know something rather than make excuses and tell lies. If they think the matter is worth it, they invest the necessary time and effort to find out the truth. This is how they become intelligent.
The term used to describe the mass holding everything together is called dark matter. The term used to describe the force pushing everything apart is called dark energy. Scientists have concluded that the universe consists of 68% dark energy, 27% dark matter and only 5% normal matter (if 5% can be considered normal).
It is interesting to note that anthropomorphic type western religion is in constant conflict with western science but the spiritual philosophy of the east states that these discoveries are all proof of the workings of spiritual principals. Anything from atoms to evolution is covered by this philosophy and has been a part of this ancient wisdom for thousands of years before the west came to these realizations.
But there is one aspect that the spiritual philosophy of the east disagrees with and that is approach. For the western scientist, matter is absolutely real in and of itself and energy comes from it while mind is a byproduct of the two. In the eastern philosophy, spirit is the only reality but because we have nothing with which to compare it, it is unknowable. It is said that spirit manifests by means of three great spiritual principals which are described in descending vibrational order as universal mind, universal energy, and universal matter. These three principals work together and give us what we experience in this world.
The philosophy continues on to predict that eventually the technologically advanced west will converge with the spiritual philosophy of the east and the world of modern humans will know peace and understanding like they never have before.
Dennis Miller lives in the Shade River State Forest, Meigs County Ohio
