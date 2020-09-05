Wandering minds have fun and learn. Concentration is not the only way to accomplish something. Musing is lolling around, waiting for the Muses to visit. Artists, writers, and even scientists need times of random reflection. We should not be ashamed of mental vacations from purpose.
Some personalities are prone to lazy thinking and do not need encouragement to let go. By contrast, for others threats and obligations demand focused cogitation in which inattention is disastrous. Most of us, nevertheless, need to find time to muse, dream, and roam mentally.
Of course there are times that need concentration. Some people find it easier at one time of day to manage complex, difficult trains of thought – morning people compared to night people. Where you are can inspire or require persistent awareness and application – at bat compared to sitting in the dugout.
Hobby fishing, I am told, offers time for relaxed thought. Other escapes from responsibility might include solitary walking, repetitive tasks like knitting, and waiting at bus stops or in airports. Some routine tasks can be done so automatically that one’s mind can be elsewhere with no danger.
If casual moments of reverie do not occur, tell yourself and others that you must have quiet times alone periodically. Call it meditation, a better name than daydreaming, in order to give it priority and respect. Then relax into it.
