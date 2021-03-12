How do we decide what to do? Sometimes habit and tradition provide direction. But if a new and important situation arises and a few options are available, what motivates and settles on a way forward?
Rationalists turn to evaluation of available facts. Calculations and recommendations from respected sources provide information for decision. Fears or misgivings are repudiated by analysis and cool reflection.
Most people respect this intellectual approach but live and work in a different thought-world. Family, culture, desire, and memory are deeper in consciousness than data. Stories drive lives with challenge and opportunity, often against the odds.
Various stances illustrate this mindset: when charisma in politics overrides policy; when medical choices ignore physician prescriptions; when gambling wins over financial stability. Advertising offers psychological advantage rather than safe value.
This is the realm of faith and suspicion, stronger than reason and investigation. Conspiracy, rumor, envy, and social antagonism take over minds and hearts. Despair and anger thrive creating powerful moods and campaigns.
Humans are not computers that add up information according to rigid algorithms. Life includes love, hate, ambition, hope, and pride, with heroes, and devils. Advice based on statistics is irrelevant to dilemmas in personal commitments.
