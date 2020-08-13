Several decades ago I fished some old encyclopedias out of a dumpster. Some time later I got a perfectly good wheelbarrow with a flat tire as its only problem from the same source. It was a good dumpster.
These old books were printed between 1948 and 1954. America had just won the second world war and life was still fairly simple. Almost all neighborhoods had “Mom and Pop” businesses providing food, shoe repair, appliance repair, and almost any other necessity for normal living. So I was surprised to find, when reading about democracy, warnings and criticisms about it.
I am just a poor country boy with limited education so it took me some studying to understand this. The confusing warnings were: bigness, representativeness, and centralization. I began to understand, however, when I read that the freedom offered by democracy allowed people of wealth and power to create a society of masters and dependents. Such a democracy is called political democracy and in it the will of the people is not done because they vote for representatives who (although they claim to be for the people) are mostly influenced by wealthy individuals and corporations to do things which favor them becoming even wealthier. Power becomes centralized and big government becomes cumbersome and nothing gets done. The old books warned that such a form of government can easily transform into some sort of socialism in which the state decides what is best for the individual.
The old books indicated that after the great wars the people generally lose interest in any form of government. This could be because it is usually the children of the common people who go off and do the bleeding and crying and dying while weapons manufacturers enjoy higher profits.
These criticisms and warnings were issued by thoughtful people who existed at the beginning of modern democracy which took place in the 17th and 18th centuries. They advised that the form of democracy that had the best chance of success is called pure democracy. In this form the people of the countless towns and villages assemble to discuss their needs and concerns. The spokespeople from these places form a federation which voices the needs directly to the government. In this way the will of the people has a better chance of being done.
The section dealing with democracy contained a drawing showing a table with a ballot box on it. At front are two women who could be a teacher and librarian. A man who could have been the mayor seems to be explaining the issues and at the ballot box a person of color is casting his ballot. Other men and women who could have been farmers and business owners are standing and listening to the mayor explaining the issues. The little drawing was endearing to me; it helped me to understand pure democracy.
Dennis Miller lives in the Shade River State Forest, Meigs County, Ohio
