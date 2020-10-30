Social distancing was the word at first, but clearly wrong. We need to be in touch with people, and means of contact are available even in a pandemic. With old-fashioned telephoning, computer and phone messaging, and online meetings we can be social, close in a way to family, colleagues, and friends.
Physical distancing is the better term for staying away from others as they talk, sing, cough, and sneeze. Even masked these contacts can be dangerous without some space and ventilation. These are good distances now; we can return to hugs and handshakes later.
Perhaps we also need fiscal distancing. So much of life is calculated in dollars and cents. The price of health and safety is a legitimate government and personal concern. But we can worry and argue about it too much. If good life for all is a primary value we should not constantly count the cost.
To extend the metaphor, we might also consider self distancing. We need perspective on the unpleasant features of life, these days and always. It is good to get away from worry and rehearse the long-term values and purposes of life. Rising above the fuss of daily chores and limitations, the deeper and larger meanings of existence deserve our attention.
After a time of distance we can return to connection and close association and attention. Think of the fun someday when distance is not the dominant form of association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.