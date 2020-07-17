So many Americans love dogs I was prepared to think that was a universal phenomenon. However, two things came to my attention that dissuaded me of that notion.
Recently it has become possible to buy a robot dog for $75,000. The price is not the surprise so much as how it must be used. It cannot be a pet; it is not certified for home use. What it does has nothing to do with canine activity except climbing stairs. It’s a parody of a dog; making it look like a dog is silly.
Add to this my reading in a book on Islamic ethics that having dogs as pets is forbidden. Outside guards are tolerated but not intimate contact. Thus a major human tradition rejects this friendly animal. Everything from companionship to police work is dismissed. Sniffing drugs or sensing human diseases, seeing-eye and consolation functions, are ignored. What a loss for many people who need and love their dogs.
This is a lesson in cultural and personal diversity. That which my culture likes and appreciates can be rejected by others. We might be too quick to say they are wrong, when they seem strange and foreign.
