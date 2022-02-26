Coffee bags used to weigh a pound but companies did not have to raise prices if they switched to twelve ounces. More recently TP rolls are sometimes narrower to save paper. Small houses and apartments are becoming popular.
We all need to re-examine our lives to find places where less works well for us. Books and all printed material are being replaced by information and entertainment online – libraries serve other purposes instead of just storing heavy books. Winter clothing will be less needed as the world warms. Trucks and ships get larger for savings in volume; which should result in fewer of them. Cremation of corpses lessens the need for large cemeteries.
For too long, bigger was better in American culture. Businesses have wanted us to buy as much as possible. That is not good economics for individuals, even if companies like it. Populations do not have to grow so much constantly. Without the advantage of farm help large families are not needed. A crowded world uses more space but that should not be at the expense of fields and farms, wildernesses and parks. Are large cars and trucks necessary?
Less is more. Buy less, use less, and be less burdened with space-taking stuff. Consumerism does not have to dominate our lives; hoarding is an illness. Children can be happy with less at Christmas and birthdays. Joy does not come in things many or big but in precious and worthwhile.
George Weckman
