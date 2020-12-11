Death is a concern for religions and ideologies. These systems of thought and belief provide many ideas and stories concerning the end of human life. Sometimes another life is contemplated. Sometimes ideals of noble deaths are presented. Often rites and procedures for corpse disposal are provided, along with mourning practices.

It is not surprising therefore when some religious groups disregard pandemic precautions and gather dangerously to perform their rituals. They are displaying their faith, that they are ready for death, instead of cowardly safety.

The image of martyrdom might be in mind as believers prioritize religious affirmation over cautious health preservation. There are more important things in life than avoiding virus threats.

If everyone living in a place agrees with this evaluation and no one leaves, this can be an admirable scene of religious devotion. However, one can worry about children and a group quarantine is needed. Surrounding populations may not share this group’s commitment.

It’s good for adults to learn how to face death with poise and grace. It is praiseworthy to offer one’s life on behalf of others. But dangerous association when ill or possibly ill does not rise to these levels of heroism. It is instead like a suicide bomber, killing others while killing oneself.

