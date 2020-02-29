Editor’s Note: William Morosko is a 9th grade student at Athens High School with an aptitude in writing movie and music review. He has also directed and written short films that have appeared on Athens Community TV. The Messenger has agreed to publish occasional reviews from William as a new blog series. You can find other reviews from William on The Messenger’s website.
Movie: The Lodge
Genre: Horror
Rating: R
Run time: 1 hours 48 minutes
“The Lodge” left me speechless. This movie is directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala and stars Riley Keough and Jaeden Lieberher.
This is the first thing I have to say: this movie is convoluted. I had no idea what was happening at some parts of this movie, and after the movie was over, I still had so many questions.
At the beginning of this movie, I couldn’t help but notice some weird cinematography choices. I couldn’t understand why some shots were too zoomed out, so much so that you could see many other objects that easily distracted from the actual point of view. Thankfully, it got better as the movie progressed.
What this movie did really well though, was that it really knew how to make you uncomfortable – not only because of the content (which is really disturbing), but because of the performances, suspense, and tension.
One more important thing I’d like to point out is even though most people wouldn’t get actual nightmares over this because it isn’t “realistic horror”, this movie was quite frightening and was actually one of the scariest movies I’ve ever seen – I’m not even joking.
Overall, this movie had good suspense and performances, but I felt that some parts of the movie could have had more explanation, (I don’t mean have everything thrown in your face) because there were some things that I was wondering but never got any answers to.
Do I recommend it? The average viewer would not enjoy this film because of its content, but I do recommend it to serious film critics and people who love disturbing stuff.
William’s Rating: 5/10
