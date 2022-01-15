Managing wealth is important in everyone’s life, no matter how poor or rich. The latter have more to gain or lose but the former are nearer danger with money mistakes. Schools at all levels should include study of money management, including savings devices, investment and tax law. This should also give information about cons, scams, gambling and other threats to financial stability.
The super—rich have many ways by which to expand their wealth that, like scams, take money from everyone else by avoiding tax support of government. This defrauds all citizens before they know it by hiding wealth from public scrutiny.
Individually, rich people can use tax-shelters abroad. They can also shelter their companies from regulation and taxation by being incorporated where they are given special treatment. It is a sad wrinkle of U.S. law that the fifty states oversee incorporation. A company can be under very different legal requirements depending on the state where it is registered. The states compete by offering attractive terms including tax leniency. Delaware and South Dakota lead in this race to benefit big corporations.
It will take a lot of political influence to reduce the advantages of big money, but ordinary people can learn from them. We can use various ploys to enhance wealth. It is important to examine sources of money with chances of growth and stability in the future. We should not take present prosperity for granted and not trust in good luck.
Financial wisdom is needed as company-funded retirement plans disappear, social security shrinks, and retirement income depends on individual saving. We must all be as clever as the rich.
George Weckman
