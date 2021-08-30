Every year in the United States there are between 70,000 and 80,000 workplace fires leading to approximately 200 deaths and 5,000 injuries.
Whether you work in a large office building, a daycare center, a warehouse, or even a small retail outlet, a fire drill is an important part of a workplace fire protection and fire safety evacuation plan.
With that in mind, here are some steps to follow for exiting during an evacuation:
1. The first thing that you may hear is the fire alarm. Don’t panic, and don’t ignore it!
2. When leaving a room make sure that the room is empty and switch off the light. Doing this gives a signal to the firefighters that the room does not contain people.
3. Assemble in an orderly manner and prepare for evacuation. It’s better to leave in an orderly manner, as it makes for a better evacuation. The person in front should take responsibility to check the door or door knob to see if it is hot. Also, check to see if there is smoke coming through the cracks. If there is smoke or if the door or door knob is hot, avoid that way of exit and look for alternatives, such as another door, or possibly through a window.
4. Stay low during a fire, and try to move as quickly as possible. Smoke rises and staying low helps us to breathe more easily.
5. Someone at the meeting area needs to take charge. Take a head count of who’s there and who’s missing. If someone is missing, immediately inform the closest firefighter or other emergency responders of the last place anyone saw the missing person, or where they might be.
6. Stay in your group. Don’t stray, or go home without talking to the Fire Department. You might have valuable information that is needed.
Examples: What’s in the room? Where was the smoke coming from? What’s in the flammable locker?
Another thing to remember is that in larger buildings, state laws require diagrams of floor plans and exits for quick reference in an emergency. Everyone in the workplace should familiarize themselves with their nearest exits.
Remember, Practice Makes Perfect!
If you have any questions please feel free to call the Athens Fire Department at 740-592-3301. If you would like the fire department to help you run your drill, or to help facilitate a plan, give your local fire department a call.
Lt. Dan Riley
Athens Fire Dept.
