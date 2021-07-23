Flying cars have long been a dream of science fiction writers, but now – ready or not, like it or not – they are about to become part of our world.
More than twenty companies are currently working to develop eVTOL vehicles, a system which stands for Vertical Takeoff and Landing aircraft powered by electricity. Included in the race to develop this technology are all of the large aircraft companies like Boeing, Bell, and Airbus, but also many startups like Joby Aviation, Jaunt Air Mobility, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Lilium, and Volocopter.
Additionally, more than 200 companies are involved in creating the bits and pieces needed to make large-scale eVTOL craft viable. Everyone is working hard to gain a piece of this market, including our adversaries.
Already, some companies have built and demonstrated eVTOL aircraft capable of carrying a payload of cargo or passengers 150 to 200 miles on a single battery charge.
The U.S. Air Force is using a fast-track procurement concept it calls “Agility Prime” in an attempt to encourage eVTOL development. Agility Prime turns the usual military acquisitions cycle on its head. Rather than starting with a mission and developing detailed specifications to support an acquisition to meet the mission requirement, Agility Prime attempts to help a developing industry reach commercial viability, while watching for opportunities to use the new technology to support mission areas.
The military needs aircraft that can fly into and out of places without runways. This is important for evacuating injured troops, recovering downed airmen, rapidly delivering medical, ammunition, and food supplies to front line positions. The capability will also be important in humanitarian assistance, firefighting, and disaster relief missions.
But, we have had helicopters involved in U.S. military operations since 1944, when a helicopter was first used to rescue the crew of a plane that had crashed behind enemy lines.
So, why can’t helicopters take care of any flying that needs to be done where no runway is available? The answer is that eVTOL aircraft will be able to fly faster than helicopters with much less expenditure of energy. They will be able to do the work now being done by helicopters more quickly and energy efficiently.
To call these vehicles “flying cars” is a bit misleading, since the current prototypes look more like oversized four-rotor drones than anything driving on today’s highways. But “flying cars” is easier to say and sell than “eVTOL vehicles,” so that’s what the industry is calling them.
How will eVTOL technology be used in the civilian world? Ideas that have been mentioned include medical evacuation, rapid delivery of medicines, commuter taxi service, and product delivery as well as rapid response for police, fire, and emergency medical services.
These ideas sound okay for the immediate future in which only governments and large corporations can afford to buy flying cars. However, it won’t be long before economies of scale bring the cost down to a level that individual consumers will be able to afford. When this happens, the danger, crowding, and nuisance that we now face with cars and other surface vehicles will be expanded into three dimensional airspace. It may be a challenging time for all.
Jim Parsons is a former U.S. Air Force helicopter pilot.
