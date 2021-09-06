Dear Readers,
I wanted to address the Letter to the Editor printed on Saturday, Sept. 4. In light of the circumstances, we will be rethinking and reevaluating our standards of practice for submissions.
We sincerely apologize for upsetting anyone by running the opinion piece. The intention was to publish a varying viewpoint and not to cause harm. In hindsight, I should have included an editor's note noting that use of the remedies mentioned in the letter to prevent or cure coronavirus infection are not supported by medical professionals. One such note has since been added.
This was an oversight under deadline pressure. We work tirelessly to deliver quality journalism to the residents of Athens County. Inevitably, though, some things fall through the cracks. We always appreciate constructive feedback and welcome responses to published letters. You can submit them on our website at https://www.athensmessenger.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/letter_editor_imported-1295457377/, by email to info@athensmessenger.com or mail them to the Athens Messenger, 9300 Johnson Rd., Athens OH 45701.
Publication of letters and outside editorials does not reflect our endorsement of those views. We at The Messenger firmly believe in the vaccine. As a Type 1 Diabetic, I was vaccinated as soon I could get an appointment and chronicled the experience in multiple columns at my previous position at The Vinton-Jackson Courier.
Alex Hulvalchick
Editor at The Messenger
