When I first began as editor of the Athens Messenger in late January 2020, I had no idea what the year had in store. As some of you may recall, I moved to Athens County to take this position and was slowly getting to know the area when COVID-19 began.
It has been a year of changes. Not only for myself but for Athens County, the world and now even the Athens Messenger.
You've seen the changes to the Athens Messenger throughout the newspaper. We are calling it Athens Reimagined. It was our project to bring some change to this 172-year institution.
For me, it was a fun opportunity for change. I personally enjoy change. I know that some do not – and that's okay.
I look at change as an opportunity. Change, whether it's as elective as redesigning a newspaper, or as compulsory as the many changes to our day-to-day lives during COVID-19, presents us with the chance to do something out of the ordinary. It shakes up our lives and can be exhilarating if we allow it to be.
Just as we hope the reimagined Messenger excites our readers as much as it does us, I hope that through the changes we've experienced COVID-19 we are able to find excitement in life.
I've found little things to be much more enjoyable than I ever have. I love getting things in the mail. My sister-in-law writes beautiful letters and cards for special occasions, I look forward to them and hope to incorporate more traditional correspondence in my life.
I get more excited about going to the farmer's market than I did before. It's a fun way for me to get out of the house in a socially distanced setting while buying beautifully fresh produce that I will enjoy trying new recipes with.
I'm finding that I am reading more. An activity that I used to relish in, but had often neglected in favor of staring at my phone. Now I'm putting down the technology and picking up a physical book – and it's rewarding.
Changes, both large and small, can be a good thing. This column is one of those changes for me. Starting today now you will see "From the Editor's Pen," a weekly column written by me for the Messenger. In it, I will sometimes discuss something I've experienced in Athens County, the latest topic of local interest, or just something that happens to be on my mind that I would like to share with our dear readers.
If you have something you'd like to share with me or would like me to explore in an upcoming column, please reach out to me at kthorne@athensmessenger.com.
