We have to plan for tomorrow and we try to learn from yesterday, but we exist in today, in this moment. As important as memory and forethought must be for successful human living, we need reminders that every second of consciousness is precious for itself.
“Stop and smell the roses” is one saying that calls us to awareness and focus on the present. We hear but not always heed that suggestion. When something has or grabs our attention, sometimes of immediate threat or responsibility, time must be rescued eventually for reflection.
Where are you right now as you read this? What is your physical environment? What are your thoughts? Who are you? With luck these questions elicit pleasant answers. Feelings of peace, trust, hope and love are the best emotions in every moment of reflection. These are the glories of now.
If refection yields disturbing answers, some meditation remedy might be required. It is not good to discover fear, hate, and distress of any kind, but now is the time to face these things and work at diversion and resolution.
We need to recall the goodness of remote joys or imagine anticipated satisfaction. Most necessary is finding the blessings now despite any misgivings. Think of people connected to you in love, alive or dead, with gratitude. See the beauty around you. Try to be at peace with yourself and your world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.