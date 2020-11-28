It takes over 330 one hundred watt panels under direct sunlight for one hour to equal the energy of one gallon of gasoline. An internal combustion engine is only around 20% efficient but even so, there is so much raw energy here that there is not much thought given to this.
An electric motor is 80% or better efficient but even so, it takes a lot of battery capacity to drive an electric vehicle very far. As of now, electric vehicles are mostly used by people who care about the environment and future generations who will inherit the nightmare of fossil fuel over usage.
The fossil fuel people will tell you electric vehicles are for the financially well to do people and should be heavily taxed. Some would say that this is an attempt to discourage the use of electric vehicles.
I dropped out of society a long time ago but I am not anti-social, and think that the majority of people are basically decent but not necessarily technicians. Everyone has their particular abilities and mine is to make stuff.
I have built several electric vehicles and drive them around the Tuppers Plains area. These are obviously homemade and I get into discussions with lots of people because they are very different looking vehicles. Since I have never had a lot of money, these vehicles are built as inexpensively as possible. The batteries are the most expensive part so I use recycled lithium batteries with just enough capacity for me to get from Isville to Tuppers Plains.
When I talk to people about them I explain that there is more to this form of transportation than just saving money on gasoline but that there is a philosophy that accompanies this. We can tell our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from morning to night how much we love them but until we do something to establish ways of living in a sustainable and healthy manner then we are just beautiful liars. I tell people that one method of establishing sustainability is local economies. In this way, even if we find it necessary to use fossil fuel vehicles, we can keep the damage at a controllable level. Most people seem to understand this and that is probably because they are country people and country people are generally practical minded (except sometimes in political choices).
There are some concerned business people who live here who are making a great effort to build a local food store so people don’t have to drive so far for their basic supplies. There is also a hardware store which has been recently established. This is an example of people using their resources to better things. The food store is called the Coolspot Country Store and the hardware is called Baums. I have talked to these people and they totally get it. Everyone is anxiously awaiting the opening of the Coolspot and enjoying being able to get healthy food at reasonable prices and also talking together which is important for the community.
I am really looking forward to it because I don’t like having to drive a fossil fuel vehicle and use several gallons of gasoline to get some groceries. I like using my solar powered vehicle.
Dennis Miller lives in the Shade River State Forest, Meigs County, Ohio
