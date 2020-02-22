Memory is selective; collective memory is historical fiction; our picture of the past is mythic. The good old days never were, but they inspire nostalgia, a form of neuralgia. It is a kind of sickness to remember what didn’t happen, to think that all the world experienced life the way you think it did. If this were only a matter of rose-colored glasses, it would be quaint and sentimental. But some people take it very seriously.
People have been dreaming of utopias forever and some tried to create them. These “nowheres” failed within a couple generations at most. They tried to establish what had never been, a new way of living. The Great Yesterday crowd, however, assumes that their vision actually did exist somewhere in the past. They insist that it can exist again because it used to.
They want to conserve and preserve a life that lives in their imaginations. Perhaps it is the world their parents told them, protecting them from reality. Maybe it was their neighborhood where ethnicity and religion were uniform. Literature and films have painted history in lovely colors. But the larger worlds were always more diverse, complicated, and uncomfortable.
We older folk lived in the old days and we know they were very different from today. Technology, medicine, and travel developments are the most obvious. These things caused social and personal rearrangements. They are in the news as gender identity, economic patterns, and climate issues evolve.
A better world is tomorrow not yesterday. We learn from the past by avoiding its mistakes. Change is inevitable and we can work together to make good change for the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.