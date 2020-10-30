Four days.
There are four days left to vote.
Four days stand between the United States and the unknown future. In less than a week will we have a better understanding of where we will be heading in the next four years.
Are you ready?
What the country decides in four days will determine a great many things. Human rights issues, taxes, immigration policies, foreign relationships and the approach to fighting COVID-19 are merely the beginning of what can and will be impacted by the country’s decision.
Many have said that the 2020 election is sure to be one of the most historic elections that we will ever see. Just the state of the world is historic.
We as a country are voting on our futures during a global pandemic. Because of this, many have chosen to vote by mail or vote early in-person. Both are great options for those not wanting to not wanting to risk exposure on Election Day.
If you registered to vote by mail and haven’t done so already, there is still time. Do not forget. There are two drop boxes located at the Board of Elections office in Uptown Athens, 15 S Court St, Athens.
If you chose to vote in-person, be sure to take the proper precautions and wear a mask while at the polls. Maintain social distancing and respect other’s rights to both privacy and space at the polls.
This year it may feel like there are a million obstacles between you and voting, but it has never been more important to vote than it is now.
It is time to do your civic duty, educate yourself on the issues and the candidates so that you can make a well-informed decision while voting. Help shape the country into what you believe is the best for us all, and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
