Opinion surveys often report significant differences between people with college education and the rest of the population. The working class, as the alternative demographic is sometimes named, does not share the values and perspectives of university graduates. What drives this division?
It is easy for me with a PhD to say that more education produces better thought and understanding of the world. That favors my opinions and promotes my business, higher education. I want to be sympathetic to people without college degrees but much of my commentary will inevitably seem condescending.
One suggestion explains this divide in terms of focus. In college we take history classes, courses that take a deep view into human life. Literature from various countries and centuries broaden one’s worldview. Sciences are based on questioning, testing, and investigating assumptions.
This big picture of the world, society’s needs, and universal principles tends toward thinking about long-term issues and working toward a better future. For many people, however, this is too theoretical, removed from present needs and problems, remote from daily duties and commitments.
The immediate focus ignores people and programs elsewhere in our country and world. Quick answers and action are needed. Ordinary life has habits and procedures rarely examined, let alone changed, in the rush of work and responsibility.
Reflective people need to understand the ordinary person’s life in order to promote their viewpoints. The busy worker needs to heed the science and historical perspective of those who have studied and analyzed more than they have. The results might be more realistic and agreeable for both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.