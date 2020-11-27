Anyone paying attention to pop-culture news online this week has likely read a barrage of scathing reviews of Ron Howard’s new movie “Hillbilly Elegy.” The reviews have been far from kind for the adaptation of J.D. Vance’s 2016 memoir.
I have lived in the Appalachian region for less than a year, though my relationship with the area is much deeper. Born in West Virginia, my parents traveled a similar path to what is discussed in the movie. Not in terms of drug use, but rather the theme of going North for work. In the mid-1990s, my parents left their home in Appalachia for a job in Michigan. Growing up, similar to Vance, my summers and holidays were spent driving back to Appalachia to visit family.
Living outside of the Appalachian region, I grew up witnessing my family subject to a litany of social stereotypes of the mountain region. Hillbilly, redneck, cousin-lover, Mountain Dew mouth, moonshiners, one leg shorter than the other from always standing on a hill – the list could go on. I heard the “jokes” time and again, but I never saw them in myself or my family.
I also never saw the behavior modeled in “Hillbilly Elegy.” The circumstances of heavy drug use, abuse, anger and petty theft are never fully explained other than that characters were had gone through hard times. This lack of explanation gives the allusion that this is simply the way people are in this region, ignoring the fact that there are rampant drug use and abuse at each societal level. This is not the story of Appalachia at large, rather the story of a family with Appalachian origins who are dealing with significant issues that must be addressed. To treat it as a snapshot of Appalachia is not only irresponsible, it is incorrect, as the majority of the film takes place outside of the Appalachian region.
The narrator (an actor portraying Vance) speaks of his formative years spent in Kentucky visiting his family, yet after the first scene, the story never returns to the region. Instead we, the audience, are treated to lines from Vance’s grandmother, Mamaw, portrayed by Glen Close, touting that they were “hill-folk.” Familiar tropes of uncultured “hillbilly” lifestyles are thrown into the movie, i.e. the main character is stressed out at a fancy dinner because he does not know how to use a fork, or the twice mentioned fried bologna sandwiches. While fried bologna sandwiches were frequently found in my house growing up, boiling down an entire culture to such overused plot devices does a disservice to the subject matter.
The movie and Vance both work so hard to tie themselves to Appalachia, while never completely making the connection. Despite this, the damage is done. The title alone is enough to make the casual consumer assume that this is purely Appalachian and therefore an accurate depiction of the people of the area. The film only furthers the longstanding tradition of entertainment made to look down on poverty in Appalachia, and allows the world to think ill of a region that is rich in cultural and social diversity.
I have yet to meet a person from Appalachia who has a favorable view of the film or book. Personally, I would love to watch a movie that portrays the region in an accurate light. Do you have any Appalachian movie or book recommendations? Send them to me at kthorne@athensmessenger.com.
