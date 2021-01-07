This year’s salutation “Happy New Year” is frequently followed by “Hope 2021 is better than 2020.”
We are faced with two global crises – the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The new year does indeed bring hope on each front. Yet our hopes must be tempered by several “buts.”
We all hope that the vaccines will bring the virus under control and our normal lives can resume. But first, a new variant of the virus has emerged which is more transmissible; second, roll-out of the vaccine is slower than hoped; and third, some will refuse to take it, reasoning that it was developed too fast so may not be safe, and/or, vaccines cause autism, and/or, the government has implanted a microchip in the vaccine to track and control us. Still, we hope the “buts” will be overcome and the virus will go away.
Climate change is vastly more complicated and there is no vaccine to solve the crisis. Climate change continues to unfold at an alarming rate. 2020 is thought to be one of the three warmest years on record – the other two being 2016 and 2019. Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere continued to rise despite the worldwide economic downturn due to the pandemic.
2020 began with record wildfires in Australia and ended with record fires in California. There was a record number of storms to make landfall in the U.S. last year. Ocean heat reached record levels. The Arctic continues to warm much faster than the rest of the planet, reaching 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Arctic sea ice declined to the lowest extent on record last summer.
With the election of Joe Biden and the victory of two new Democratic senators from Georgia, there is hope. Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress systematically reversed the modest gains on climate change made by the Obama administration. Biden has the most ambitious plan on climate change of any U.S. President to date. The main points are:
- Rejoin the ParisClimate Accord
- Make U.S. electricity generation carbon net-zero by 2035
- Make the U.S. economy carbon net-zero by 2050
- Upgrade 4 million buildings for energy efficiency in four years
- Build more mass transit, EV charging stations and promote EV sales
Yet there are a lot of “buts.” Trump’s refusal to accept the results of he election and his inciting the violent insurrection against our country’s democracy on Jan. 6 is shameful. Trump will no longer be president after Jan. 20, but he and his supporters will still be out there sowing lies and misinformation. With the Senate split 50/50, Biden’s agenda on climate change and other critical issues facing this country will require some Republican support to avoid filibusters. Biden and the Congressional leaders will need all their political skills to build bipartisan support. Democrats must try to win back white working class Americans by emphasizing the new, green JOBS which addressing climate change will bring.
Biden can do some things by executive orders. But they would be subject to legal appeals which would end up in the Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees.
There are a lot of “buts” on the course of climate change. But we must have Hope!
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County.
