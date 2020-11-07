Every four years on Election Day, unofficial results are reported by news outlets across the country. This often leads to confusion and annoyance, as many believe that unofficial results are the same as “calling” an election early.
So what’s the difference and why do news outlets report unofficial results?
Unofficial results are simply that, results that have yet to be deemed official by the local Board of Elections. Official results depend on all in-person voting, as well as mail-in or drop-off absentee ballots.
Those who choose to mail in their absentee ballots must have their ballots postmarked one day before Election Day. As the United States Postal Service cannot guarantee that the mail-in ballots will arrive the next day, a grace period is given that allows the votes time to arrive.
According to the Athens County Board of Elections, this year the official count results are scheduled for Nov. 24, 2020.
Elections that are called by a news outlet are races where the total unofficial results are not yet in, but a significant and seemingly insurmountable lead is taken by a candidate. Some outlets will then call the election in favor of the leader.
This however can be a risky move, as is it is not unheard of for upsets to happen.
When you see election results in the Athens Messenger they have not been called. They are the unofficial results as reported by the Board of Elections.
The unofficial results are reported because the public wishes to know the information as soon as possible. The vast majority of the time, late absentee ballots will not change the results as reported on Election Night, though it is not an impossibility.
In 2020 we have learned the importance of absentee ballots, as these votes have been the center of a heated debate this week. Some fear that absentee ballots could lead to voter fraud, despite the FBI reassuring the public that fraud by mail-in ballot is nearly impossible.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a historic number of Americans chose to vote absentee. Their voices deserve to be heard. Those voters lawfully completed their civic duty while trying to protect us all from COVID-19.
Voters were informed of the different manners of voting before the election and were told that if they chose to vote by mail that their votes would be counted.
Absentee voting has a long history in our country. It was first introduced during the Civil War to allow the wartime soldiers the opportunity to vote. Since then, the tradition of the Armed Forces voting absentee has stood strong and allowed them the chance to participate in Democracy.
Aside from the Armed Forces, absentee voting is commonly utilized by the senior citizen population, the ill, those without transportation and many who simply cannot make it to the polls on Election Day
The proud tradition of absentee voting allows all registered voters to take part in the Democratic Process, and as Americans, that is something that is worth celebrating.
