Describing the threat of COVID-19, a friend noted that when lethal it made a painful death. That was one reason for precautions and isolation. But we do not choose the manner of our deaths except with suicide or euthanasia. At best, with hospice help, we might ameliorate final pains and distresses.
Some praise quick death like a car accident or lightning strike. No need in such cases to contemplate one’s last moments or weeks. Some people praise the battle to retain life, making the agony of the fight a worthwhile strife. The ideal seems to be a vigorous, long existence with a gentle descent into terminal sleep.
There is a tendency to blame people for ugly deaths. We will not suffer like them since they did not share our practice of careful living. Those people deserve their deaths if they were criminals, drunk, smoked too much, were daredevils, etc. People who do not practice pandemic precautions also might be thought to have brought on their painful deaths.
Facing mortality, many adopt the mythic idea of Fate. Your “time” is prescribed in a mysterious script of your life or when your luck runs out. Similarly you can credit karma or God’s will for events of success, failure, and death.
The most frequent ploy is not to think of it at all. Few long for death, so it might be best to pretend it does not occur. Only the insurance companies and funeral directors remind us of it.
A good death is one you accept no matter how it occurs. Get ready for it whatever your age or health. It is the inevitable end to your story. May it be a satisfactory denouement.
