Our hummingbirds have left. During the second week in September, suddenly there were only three birds visiting the feeder on the front porch, the next day one, the next day none.
They arrived early in the summer, and a glimpse of one through the living room window prompted us to clean and hang the feeder. For several weeks, we saw only two or three at a time, and not very frequently. Then, suddenly, (as the eggs hatched, we presumed) there were four at a time, then half a dozen, then eight, and then we couldn't count them accurately, they were so busy zooming to and from the four feeder openings.
Heedless of social distancing requirements, they competed for space to sip, perching occasionally to rest on the honeysuckle arbor or wire clematis support and then energetically resuming flight. And they talked to each other constantly, a "chitter-chitter-chitter" through which we could hear the Dopler effect as they pass.
They are utterly fearless, frequently flying within a foot of our faces as we work in the garden, and happily flocking to the feeder when we are sitting on the porch. One afternoon when I was on the porch, I heard a "thud" behind my head, and when I investigated, I found a humming bird lying on the floor after having flown full-tilt into the window. For the second time in my life, I held a hummingbird in my hand, apparently only dazed, eyes still open. Without the whirring wingspan, the bird looked even smaller than usual. I held the warm, tiny body in my hand for a few seconds, then placed it on one of the log ends of the house and waited to see if it would recover. Just as I was heading indoors to fill an eyedropper with sugar water, the bird whooshed away.
These tiny birds have tiny brains (a rufous hummingbird, found in the western United States, has a brain the size of a grain of rice), but according to The Bird Way, a new book by Jennifer Ackerman, research reported in 2016 revealed that bird brains are filled with more, smaller, and more densely packed neurons than mammalian and primate brains. Scientists are discovering that birds display greater intelligence than they used to be credited with. In the case of hummingbirds, one thing their brains allow them to do is remember what flowers they have visited in a field of thousands, when they made the visit, what the quality of the nectar was, and how frequently the blossom refills the nectar. This helps them use only the minimum amount of energy in feeding.
From our observations, the hummingbirds that visit our feeder know that it is almost always available, and they appear almost indignant when the feeder is missing to be refilled. Sometimes a hummingbird will fly sideways across the living room windows, looking inside and chittering as if to encourage us to hurry up. During July and August, we were filling the feeder three times a day.
Now the feeder hangs forlornly on its own. Our hummingbirds have joined others heading for winter grounds in Mexico and Central America. They may fly as much as 1,000 miles twice a year between their wintering and breeding grounds, traveling through Texas or across the Gulf of Mexico. Before making this trip, they double their body weight in a matter of days.
We will miss them during the cold months, and watch eagerly in late spring for the first swoop across the porch. "Get out the feeder! The hummingbirds are back!"
Celeste Parsons watches hummingbirds and other wildlife from her log home outside of Nelsonville.
