In an election season that feels more like a parody of the democratic process or a prequel to the next big post-apocalyptic television series, many things could have come out of Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate. Discussions of policy and heated arguments were expected, a famous fly and a new catchphrase were not.
Insect puns aside, the internet quickly became obsessed with one particular phrase, said by Democratic candidate Kamala Harris: “Mr. Vice President, I am speaking.”
It was a moment that resonated with many women in the country, myself included.
Throughout the debate, Harris was interrupted by incumbent Vice President Mike Pence no less than 10 times, according to data from CBS news. Once or twice could have been overlooked as classic fare in a heated debate, 10 times however is something entirely different – yet something all-too-familiar to women watching the debate.
Multiple studies show that women are interrupted in conversation more often than men. Researchers from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law analyzed 15 years of oral-argument transcripts for the Supreme Court of the United States. It was found that male justices interrupted female justices about three times more than they interrupted their fellow men.
Though the studies supporting these facts are many, ask any woman you know and they will most likely tell you that they knew this without having to read a study.
Women being interrupted often beings at a young age. I have male friends and family members who I catch interrupting me regularly. When I was much younger it would cause arguments and hurt feelings. I felt as though my opinion did not matter. I felt that clearly, I added nothing to the conversation. As a young child, this can have a profound impact on self-worth and perception of your abilities.
I remember having with the males in my life about interruptions at a younger age. Eventually, I stopped arguing, as I saw that nothing changed. I merely learned what many young girls do, be quiet, and let the men speak.
As I grew older and entered into college and work settings, I began to see similar patterns in professional environments. In meetings, I have been talked over by my older male colleagues. I have chalked this up to the fact that I was young in my career and the more seasoned professionals didn’t value my opinion. Then I noticed that my young male co-workers were not interrupted as I was – clearly this was not solely motivated by age.
A couple of years ago I began to speak up more for myself. It began in my personal life. I would remind my male conversational partners that I was speaking. As an adult taking this tactic, I learned that many people do not realize they are interrupting. A polite reminder was enough to make them conscious of their loquacious habits. Others, not so much – not everyone is open to growing, but that is not my fault or responsibility.
Though I’ve become more emboldened by advocating for myself in conversations, both personally and professionally, I know that this issue will not be going away anytime soon. The debate shows us this. Society still encourages talking over women. It may not always be a mindful decision, but something in the way our society structures inter-personal communication tells us that it is okay to interrupt women. It is not. We are all equal. Men and women should be equals in life, society and in conversation.
We must remember to respect each other as we converse. Allowing us all to finish our thoughts and contributions. Habits are ingrained, and not easily broken. A conscious effort must be made. I for one will be taking a queue from Harris, and remind people that I am speaking.
