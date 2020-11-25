To those choosing to stay home this Thanksgiving – I’m thankful for you. I’m thankful for your selfless choice to protect all of us from the spread of COVID-19. I know that you would rather be with your family, I know that you would rather be with your friends. I know, because I would rather be with mine. However, we know that this year it is not possible.
We’ve been told to stay home, we’ve been told to stay away from large gatherings and to limit our celebrations to only those we live with. It’s not what we want and it’s not fun, but it’s necessary.
So thank you, you are appreciated. When I sit down to my two-person Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday I will raise a glass to you all and celebrate with you in spirit.
On a light-hearted note, because I think we could all use some laughter, please enjoy my list of top 10 Thanksgiving foods. Feel free to send me your list, I’d love to see how we differ.
Top 10 Thanksgiving dishes
1. Stuffing. Hands-down, the best Thanksgiving dish on the table. Whether it be bread or cornbread, stuffing or dressing, this dish has my heart and taste buds. It’s the combination of soft, custardy bread mixed with the crispy top bits and the endless options of mix-ins that does it for me.
2. Sweet potatoes. I love a good sweet potato. Preferably either mashed or roasted with cinnamon, butter, brown sugar and pecans. Marshmallows need not enter.
3. Mashed potatoes. Can you tell I like carbs? Warm and fluffy mashed potatoes are hard to be beat.
4. Turkey. Turkey may be the star of the show, but it is not my number one. Turkey can easily be dry or bland, but a well-prepared turkey is delicious and lends itself to leftover Thanksgiving sandwiches.
5. Sweet potato pie. Pumpkin vs. sweet potato is a hot debate, but I fall on the sweet potato pie side. I’ll be honest, this is 100% because my husband makes a killer sweet potato pie. It is my must-have Thanksgiving dessert.
6. Gravy. Nearly everything on the Thanksgiving plate is better with gravy. It’s the velvety sauce that brings everything together.
7. Cranberry sauce. Closely behind gravy is its controversial sibling. Cranberry sauce is a welcome bright tang on Thanksgiving. I know many people are traditionalists and swear by canned jelly, but frankly, I can’t seem to get behind that. Homemade cranberry sauce all the way.
8. Roasted Brussel sprouts. These little green gems have gotten a lot of bad PR thanks to past generations boiling them. Try them roasted with garlic and they are nutty, crispy and the perfect healthy addition to the Thanksgiving table.
9. Pecan pie. Pecans scream fall and pecan pie feels like home. Have a slice of pecan pie after dinner and everything negative seems to slip away for a moment.
10. Green bean casserole. To be honest? I don’t see the point of this dish. I’ve included it because it’s classic, but frankly, it’s not my thing. I’ll stick to stuffing and safe the casserole for everyone else.
