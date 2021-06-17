Those already at the football stadium could faintly hear the marching band as its members stepped off in unison from alongside Athens High School at the corner of Lancaster and West State Streets. A tradition every Friday night of a home football game, the band, joined by the cheerleaders, would lead a contingent of students and fans from the high school down West State Street and, with police assistance, navigate the intersections of Congress, Court and College Streets before descending down Mill Street; then, turning right onto Kurtz, the band would march onto the field to the applause of its followers and those at the stadium.
Already there, having arrived with the team and concession stand parents, was Dale, known by hundreds of players, their families and fans simply as Dale. Though the players and coaches may have known his last name, most others did not. He was Dale, a gentle, unassuming individual who performed his job with a focused dedication, never drawing attention to himself. On game nights, attention was to be given to the players and coaches. He made sure he remained in the background, doing his job.
Dale lived at 131 Mill Street with his parents and four siblings. He was born in 1924. In 1942 at the age of 18, he started an association with Athens High School and it’s athletic department that would continue uninterrupted through the end of the 1967 school year. Over these 25 years, Dale joined together with the annually appointed students to serve alongside them as team manager for the football, baseball and basketball teams.
Dale did it for nothing more than the opportunity to be associated with the sports, the athletes, their parents and fans that he so deeply respected, admired and, in his own way, loved. Financial remuneration, or just the offer, would probably have offended him. He did it so he could stand on the sideline, sit in the dugout or on the hard court bench with the coaches and athletes who he considered his family.
In return for this opportunity, there was nothing he would not do for his players. It is a cliche, but there was no task or job too small or too big that hewould not do for them. And, the time involved was not a factor. He did the task or job for so long as it took. Corners were not to be cut. After all, they depended upon him.
Dale stepped down as manager in 1967 when he moved to Middleport, but his departure did not go without acknowledgement by Athens High School, it’s coaches and athletes. At the year-end All-Sports Banquet Dale, for the first time, found himself the center of attention. Dressed in a dark dress suit, white dress shirt and knotted tie he was presented with a felt cloth to which was attached a letter “A” along with the symbols of each of the three sports he served as team manager.
As reported in a later August 27, 1972 Athens Messenger article by Sports Staff Writer Tom Metters, the award Dale received was the same presented to senior athletes who over their athletic careers had received several other letter “A”s. After all, Dale was now a senior and “...in a sense he was ‘graduating’ from the high school too.”
The remarks of each of the three coaches at the banquet defined for those in attendance and the community what Dale meant to the school, teams, coaches and athletes.
Presenting the award to Dale, basketball coach and athletic director Charles McAfee noted, “He has been a loyal and faithful worker. We will always be grateful.”
Baseball coach Ed Rannow noted, “He has always been there to make sure all the equipment was in place.” And acknowledging Dale’s involvement in American Legion baseball, Rannow continued, “ Dale loved the Legion ball as much as he did the high school ball….he was just as valuable in one as in the other.”
Football coach Don Eskey stated, “ He has always been there to do so many little things….He took a great deal of pride in seeing that the dressing room was properly cleaned up with everything in its place. He has even been of assistance to the mothers in helping them get their refreshment stand setup. Dale has never left without checking to see if there was anything else that needed to be done.”
Tom Metters, noting Dale’s contributions wrote, “...it would be impossible to list them all—from setting the yard markers out in football to making sure the basketballs were returned to their proper place...from picking up loose bats in baseball to assisting in preparation for track meets.”
Dale’s involvement in high school athletics did not stop with his move to Middleport. In the fall of 1967 at Meigs High School, he began service in the same capacity as he had at Athens. Dale served at Meigs through the end of the 1971-72 school year, which unfortunately would be his last year.
In July, he underwent surgery at the Cleveland Clinic to remove a brain tumor. A little over a month later on August 23, 1972, Dale died. Later that afternoon the Athens Messenger published his obituary, which simply but proudly stated, “He was a manager for athletic teams at Athens High School for more than 20 years and at Meigs High School for the past two years.”
Four days later on August 27, 1972, the Athens Sunday Messenger ran a story on Dale’s athletic involvement at both schools and the award Athens High School had presented him in 1967. That fall during the Athens-Meigs football game at Pomeroy, a moment of silence was observed in Dale’s memory.
I have written this account of Dale’s life because I recently asked a friend who played on a 1960’s Athens High School football team if he could tell me Dale’s last name and any information on what had happened to Dale after moving from Athens. He had to look in his school yearbook for a team picture where he found Dale’s picture and last name. Having no knowledge of what had happened to Dale, he made a social media inquiry.
Responses from a number of players from teams in the 50’s and 60’s revealed no one knew, or had forgotten, his last name and no one appeared to know what happened to Dale after he moved from Athens. But they posted tributes to Dale.
A player responded that Dale was “a not so visible hero. If you needed something he was always [there] to assist. Today we finally realize what a positive influence he was to just be that guy that wanted to be a part of a great thing.”
Another player wrote, “ Fond memories of Dale indeed. He was manager at the same time as my brother...along with Fred James. These guys were hard workers and dedicated [to] their jobs...taking care of our athletes and grounds. Dale led them and was a perfect example!!!”
And these exchanges lead to remembrances of singing, well probably more like bellowing, on the bus rides or in the locker room after games the song “GoodNight Irene,” which on occasion was accompanied by the cheerleaders. It is believed the words were taught to them by Coach Harry Lackey. Even today, Dale is helping by bringing together past teammates in online social interactions.
So, for those of us who never knew what happened to Dale after he moved from Athens, now we know; and for those of us who never knew or have forgotten the last name of this gentleman who for 30 years unselfishly gave of himself assisting thousands of high school students who benefited from him doing a job he loved, for which he expected nothing in return other than maybe a kind word of appreciation, Dale’s last name was SWIFT. Dale Calvin Swift now lies in final repose in the Alexander Cemetery between Athens and Albany, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.